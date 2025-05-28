Breaking: Passport to MetroParks event at RiverScape is Friday, some roads to close

It’s National Hamburger Day: A list of more than 100 restaurants to get one in the Dayton region

Northstar Café’s cheeseburger made from Niman Ranch brisket and chuck, ground in-house daily, topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle served with housemade sweet potato chips.

Are you looking for the best hamburger in the Dayton region?

In honor of National Hamburger Day on Wednesday, May 28, we’re taking a look at the nominations for Best Hamburger in our 2025 Best of Dayton contest.

Nominations include:

  • Airline Dairy Creme, 224 N. Dixie Dr. in Vandalia
  • Alematic Artisan Ales, 6182 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights
  • Angry Chicken House, 504 Central Ave. in Carlisle
  • Archer’s Tavern, 9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Centerville or 2030 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering
  • Arrow Queen, 431 N. Main St. in New Carlisle
  • Bagger Dave’s, 5299 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Centerville
  • The Bank House Cafe, 123 E. Main St. in Verona
  • Benjamin’s the Burger Master, 1000 N. Main St. Dayton
  • Bennett’s Publical Family Sports Grill, 67 S. Main St. in Miamisburg
  • Between the Bunz LLC, a food truck based in Springfield
  • Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St. in Dayton
  • Bourbons Craft Kitchen & Bar, 2231 N. Verity Parkway in Middletown
  • Brookville Grille, 428 N. Wolf Creek St. #2 in Brookville
  • The Brunch Club, 601 S. Main St. in Dayton
  • The Brunch Pub, 101 W. Franklin St. in Centerville
  • Buckeye Burgers, a food truck based in West Milton
  • Bullpen, inside Dot’s Market at 2274 Patterson Road in Dayton
  • Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro, 199 N. Main St. in Miamisburg
  • Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road in Vandalia
  • Butterbee’s American Grille, 217 Progress Drive in Xenia
  • Capri Bowling Lanes, 2727 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering
  • Carmichael’s Pub, 3011 Wayne Ave. in Dayton
  • Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.
  • Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Drive in Washington Twp.
  • Charlies Deli & Catering, 429 Troy St. in Dayton
  • The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive in Washington Twp.
  • Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering, a catering company based in Dayton
  • Cherry House Cafe, 1241 Meadow Bridge Drive in Beavercreek
  • Chicago Gyros & Dogs, 3979 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek
  • Chili’s, 1110 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp. or 2762 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek
  • Club Oceano Seafood & Bar, 4429 Cedar Park Drive in Beavercreek
  • Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St. in Dayton
  • Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S. Main St. in Englewood
  • Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant, 5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Centerville,
  • Crabill’s Hamburger Shoppe, 727 Miami St. in Urbana
  • Crooked Handle Brewing Co., 123 N. Main St. in Piqua or 760 N .Main St. in Springboro
  • CULTURE, 416 E. Fifth St. in Dayton
  • Culver’s, 6425 Miller Lane in Dayton
  • D’s Birria and More, 1015 S. Main St. in Miamisburg
  • Dad’s Wings and Burgers, 2638 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn
  • Dorothy Lane Market (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • Doubleday’s Grill &Tavern, 101 E Alex Bell Road #120 in Centerville and 776 N. Main St. in Springboro
  • Elsa’s Mexican Restaurants (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • Eudora Brewing Company, 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering
  • The Famous Restaurant, 953 S. Main St. in Centerville
  • Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Road in Miami Twp.
  • Five Guys (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • The Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St. in Germantown
  • The Food Pitt, a food truck based in Dayton
  • The Foundry, inside the AC Hotel at 124 Madison St. in Dayton
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • Geez Grill & Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville
  • George’s Family Restaurant, 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton
  • Halal Burgers (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • Hamburger Wagon, 12 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg
  • Hanks Local, 2529 Patterson Road in Dayton
  • Heavenly Hotdogs, a hot dog cart based in Miamisburg
  • Hickory Bar-B-Q, 1082 Brown St. in Dayton
  • Home Sweet Home Cafe, 320 W. National Road #6 in Englewood
  • J. Alexander’s Restaurant, 7970 Washington Village Drive in Washington Twp.
  • Jasper Kitchen + Bar, 1100 Knoll Haven Road in Xenia
  • Jimmie’s Ladder 11, 936 Brown St. in Dayton
  • Koji Burger, inside Jollity at 127 E. Third St. in Dayton
  • K’s Hamburger Shop, 117 E. Main St. in Troy
  • Kings Table Bar & Grill, 2348 Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek
  • Laff’s, 2 E. Center St. in Germantown
  • Lily’s, 329 E. Fifth St. in Dayton
  • Little Fish Brewing Company, 116 Webster St. in Dayton
  • Little York Tavern & Pizza, 4120 Little York Road in Dayton
  • Long Shots Restaurant & Driving Range, 2315 S. Co Road 25A in Troy
  • Loose Ends Brewing, 890 S. Main St. in Centerville
  • Lucky’s Taproom & Eatery, 520 E. Fifth St. in Dayton
  • MacKenzie River, 2739 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek
  • McNasty’s, a food truck serving the Dayton area
  • Meadowlark Restaurant, 5531 Far Hills Ave. in Dayton
  • Meridien, 28 W. Franklin St. in Centerville
  • Moe Harrigan’s Tavern, 4070 Marshall Road in Kettering
  • Narco Burger, 605 Spinning Road in Riverside
  • Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St. in Xenia
  • The Oakwood Club, 2414 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood
  • Ohio Renaissance Festival, 10542 E. State Route 73 in Waynesville
  • Our Place, 6068 W. Third St. in Dayton
  • The Paragon Supper Club, 797 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.
  • The Pine Club, 1926 Brown St. in Dayton
  • Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton

  • The Root Beer Stande, 1727 Woodman Drive in Dayton
  • Rum Runners Cafe, 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering
  • Sea Jax Tavern, 5900 Bigger Road in Kettering
  • Silas Creative Kitchen, 21 W. Main St. in Versailles
  • Slyder’s Taven, 836 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton
  • Smashburger (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • Station House Restaurant, inside The Franciscan Center at 8200 Provincial Way in Centerville
  • Steak ‘n Shake (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • Stone House Tavern, 258 S. Main St. in Waynesville
  • Sunrise Cafe, 259 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs
  • Texas Roadhouse (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • TJ Chumps (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • Trail Town Brewing, 101 Corry St. in Yellow Springs
  • Treasure Island Supper Club, 4250 Chief Woods Lane in Moraine
  • The Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St. Dayton
  • 571 Grill & Draft House, 12389 Milton Carlisle Road in New Carlisle
  • The Ugly Duckling, 1430 E. Fifth St. in Dayton
  • Vinny’s Bar & Grill, 2208 Dryden Road in Moraine
  • Wandering Griffin Brewery & Restaurant, 3725 Presidential Drive in Beavercreek
  • Warped Wing Brewing Company (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • Wendy’s (multiple locations in the Dayton region)
  • Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, 515 Wayne Ave. in Dayton
  • White Lotus, 327 E. Third St. in Dayton
  • World Piece, a food truck based in Springboro
  • Wot-A-Dog, 603 S. Main St. in New Carlisle

Last year, Slyder’s Tavern took home first place with McNasty’s Food Truck and The Bank House Café as finalists.

