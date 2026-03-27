It’s the final day to make Best of Dayton 2026 nominations

The Best of Dayton 2026 contest is open for nominations through midnight today, March 27.
Thousands of nominations have been made, and the top nominees will move on to the voting round, which opens April 20.
Here’s a look at the categories currently receiving the most nominations:
- Best roofing company
- Best place to work
- Best plumber
- Best aesthetic services
- Best massage therapists
- Best assisted living facility
- Best place to buy heating & air conditioning
- Best attraction
- Best barber
- Best spa
Nominate your favorites here:
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