Ja’Marr Chase takes cold plunge with Kevin Hart while talking football

Actor Kevin Hart recently welcomed Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase to his Old Spice “Cold As Balls” show where the pair plunged into a cold tub while discussing Chase’s football career
A shirtless Hart opened by congratulating a shirtless Chase on his current NFL contract and Chase confirmed he is in Year 5. The pair talked about Chase’s time at Lousiana State University playing with Quarterback Joe Burrow and he called it “a great experience,” saying he only stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chase told Hart that playing college ball was different because he had signals, whereas playing for a professional football team has meant more listening, which was an adjustment. He said it’s also more fast-paced in the NFL.
“What was the first days of the NFL like?” Hart asked Chase.
“I had a big swing coming into the NFL. Everyone knows this,” Chase replied. “Media was blowing me up saying I was a bust.”
It made him have to really mentally focus on what he is doing, the football player said.
It was personal, Chase told Hart.
“You block out the noise, you worry about yourself and get your mental right them. Everything else is gonna come.”
As questions got tougher, the pair got deeper into the plunge tub.
Watch the full interview here.
