Joby Aviation signs agreement to launch Dubai air taxi services

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO, Joby Aviation, said: “It is an honor to partner with the government of Dubai to demonstrate the value of sustainable air travel to the world.

“Today’s landmark agreement delivers on all three ingredients required to successfully launch an air taxi service - a definitive path to operations, well-placed infrastructure supported by dedicated partners, and an aircraft with the capacity and range to deliver meaningful journeys.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors for RTA, said in the release, “the air taxi service is part of RTA’s efforts to embrace future transportation technologies and offers a novel and efficient mobility option for Dubai’s residents and visitors, enabling fast, safe, and convenient travel to key city spots. This service will also enhance seamless multimodal transportation, improving citywide connectivity, and ensuring a smooth travel experience for passengers.”

Joby’s aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour and will be operated by the company, with a journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah expected to take just 10 minutes compared with 45 minutes by car, the company said.

Dayton and Joby Aviation are considering entering into a lease agreement for a former post office facility at the Dayton International Airport. City Commission is expected to vote on the agreement on Wednesday.

The transportation company wants to renovate and modify the facility at 3571 Concorde Drive to house initial team members and take steps to develop a scaled manufacturing plant at the Dayton International Airport that will produce flying vehicles, according to a city manager’s report. The state of Ohio has offered a number of tax incentives for the company to build the vehicles in Dayton.

The ground lease says Joby can only use the property to support its efforts to develop a manufacturing plant where it will make all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxis.

In November 2023, Joby’s aircraft became the first electric air taxi to fly in New York City.