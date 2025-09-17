John Taylor, former Kurz-Kasch chairman, died at 90

“K-K” was based in Dayton with manufacturing sites in Wilmington, Newcomerstown, Ohio and Sanford, N.C. K-K was purchased by Dover Industries in May 2001. In 2011, the company closed a Miamisburg plant.

Taylor is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth (Connie) Taylor (Smith). They were Kettering residents with a winter home in Key Largo, Fla. for more than 40 years. He is survived by four grown children, 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and other relatives.

His obituary notes that Taylor was also chairman and chief executive of Component Technology Corp. until its sale in 1989.

Taylor was an active member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Kettering and St. Justin Martyr Church in Key Largo.

He is also remembered for service with community organizations and boards such as the Young President’s Organization, Chief Executive Organization, United Way of Dayton, the Dayton Art Institute, Goodwill Industries of Dayton and more.

He also served on the boards of Robbins and Myers, Inc., the Dayton Foundation, Dayton Area Progress Council, First National Bank, Mike-Sells Potato Chip Co. and VanDyne Crotty Inc.

He was also a trustee of Sinclair Community College Foundation from 2002 to 2008.

“It was in his position on the Sinclair Foundation that he produced one of the most enduring legacies to his name, the Montgomery County Ohio College Promise program,” his obituary says. “This initiative is devoted to helping disadvantaged and underserved students obtain a college education.”

Since 2010, the program has enrolled more than 500 students who have received a college degree with little to no cost, his obit says.

A funeral is scheduled for noon Thursday St. Albert the Great, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.