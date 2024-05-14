John Wagner, local R&B and funk legend, dies at 71

Wagner got his start in the era of R&B and funk music in the 1970s as a vocalist and trumpet player performing with the Ohio Majestics. Their hit, “To Be or Not To Be,” featured Wagner on trumpet.

The Majestics evolved into the Overnight Low Show Band, which toured extensively throughout the Midwest.

The group later became the band Sun, which recorded for Capitol Records. Sun formed in the mid-1970s and recorded music from 1976 to 1984. Sun’s first hit, “Wanna Make Love,” peaked at No. 31 on Billboard’s R&B chart. Wagner was a lead trumpeter, vocalist, and songwriter.

In 1974, the National Entertainment Conference placed them No. 1 in college bookings for the region. They had played more than 250 college campus shows since their inception as the Ohio Majestics.

They also opened for Earth Wind & Fire, appeared on Soul Train and toured coast to coast playing to sold-out venues.

Wagner spent many years on the Dayton jazz scene wowing crowds in local clubs such as Shades of Ruby, Southside Johnny’s, the Bistro at L’auberge and L’Monde at Café Boulevard. He was a host and feature performer at Jazz Central for decades.

Wagner was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Wagner and Patricia Bowens, and brother, Donald Jr. He is survived by his wife, Rexann; daughters Christina (Damien) Sturdivant and Charaya Wagner; grandchildren Damien (DJ) and Daphne Sturdivant; mother of his children and close friend, Waverly Wagner; sisters Rebecca Wagner and Khalilah (Jon) Main; bonus son Jeffrey (Melanie) Beverly; bonus granddaughter Da’Veya Thomas; bonus great-grandson DaWalt Thomas, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 21 at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating.

Those who wish to make a memorial gift may do so to the organization of their choosing. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.