JOIN US: A special, subscriber-only event at the Dayton Philharmonic

This subscriber-only event will take place on Friday, March 31, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a welcoming reception in the Donor Lounge at the Schuster Center. The reception will include a behind-the-scenes discussion with DPAA creative directors about the work local dancers, musicians and singers do to bring professional performances to our community.

“Swing is the Thing” explores music of the 1940s and the 1950s, which were the decades of dance. “Swing is the Thing” features four world-champion swing dancers and two vocalists. From Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller to Bill Haley and the Comets and Jerry Lee Lewis, the Dayton Philharmonic highlights the biggest dance hits from the decades of dance.