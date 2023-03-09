JOIN US: A special, subscriber-only event at the Dayton Philharmonic

The Dayton Daily News invites subscribers to join the newspaper staff for an evening of music and discussion with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance at The Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Subscribers can also take advantage of 50% off of tickets to the March 31 performance of “Swing is the Thing” with the Dayton Philharmonic.
This subscriber-only event will take place on Friday, March 31, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a welcoming reception in the Donor Lounge at the Schuster Center. The reception will include a behind-the-scenes discussion with DPAA creative directors about the work local dancers, musicians and singers do to bring professional performances to our community.
“Swing is the Thing” explores music of the 1940s and the 1950s, which were the decades of dance. “Swing is the Thing” features four world-champion swing dancers and two vocalists. From Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller to Bill Haley and the Comets and Jerry Lee Lewis, the Dayton Philharmonic highlights the biggest dance hits from the decades of dance.
The evening will include refreshments and lite bites. Space is limited. Subscribers must reserve a spot at this special occasion, and participation is limited to the first 100 registrants. This event is first come, first served and requires you to register by filling out this form below.
WHAT: A subscriber-only night of music at the Dayton Philharmonic with discounted entry to “Swing is the Thing”
WHY: For Dayton Daily News subscribers to get an exclusive, private reception with the DPAA ahead of the performance
WHEN: Friday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m.
HOW: This event is first come, first served and requires you to register by completing the form above, or the form can be found at this link here.