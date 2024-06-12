Jubie’s Creamery now open in Troy

Julie Domicone, a Miami Valley native who owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey, opened Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn at 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in 2018. This was followed by a Moraine location at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in 2022.

The Troy ice cream shop is a little bit smaller than Jubie’s Fairborn and Moraine locations. It does have a drive-thru window.

The family chose Troy for their third location in the Dayton region because they thought the community would be a great fit. Domicone said they’re looking forwarding to getting involved with Troy because it has a sense of pride when it comes to local businesses.

The Troy ice cream shop is open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. A ribbon cutting is planned for July 1 with the City of Troy. For more information and updates, visit jubiescreamery.com or the ice cream shop’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages.