Judge acquits Riverside man in child rape case

Credit: JIM NOELKER

A judge exonerated a Riverside man accused of sexually assaulting a 2-year-old girl more than two years ago.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton acquitted 29-year-old Warren Turner Jr. on Thursday following a bench trial, or trial by judge, that began Tuesday.

He was charged with rape of a child younger than 10, felonious assault and child endangerment.

Riverside police began investigating the case after the 2-year-old girl was taken May 1, 2021, to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident was alleged to have happened at Rohrers Farm Park, 724 Rohrer Blvd., according to a police report.

