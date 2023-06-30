June’s most-read stories: Abby Michaels not guilty, DMAX expansion in Brookville, bowling alley sold and more

Here is a look at the most-read Dayton Daily News stories for the month of June on our website and news app:

Man shot, killed after Centerville homeowners report break-in

A man was shot and killed in Centerville on Thursday morning after homeowners reported someone was breaking into their house.

Joseph Gibson, 36, of Centerville was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

At about 4:55 a.m., a woman in the 9700 block of Sheehan Road called 911 and reported a person was breaking into her home, said Centerville police Officer John Davis.

The woman in the home pleaded with dispatchers to send police.

172 more Ohio UMC congregations disaffiliate in slow schism from church

American Methodists are undergoing a period of significant change, as the prominent Protestant denomination fractures along lines of progressive and traditional theology. Despite their disagreements, however, members of the now-two denominations wish each other well.

The Western Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church convened this weekend at the Dayton Convention Center. The Western Ohio Conference includes areas of the state mostly west and south of Columbus.

Among the church policies to be voted on over the course of the summit, the conference voted Thursday afternoon to allow disaffiliation for 172 congregations, of about 961 congregations in Western Ohio. Another 80 disaffiliated last year.

Area baby boomers choosing to stay in their homes longer: Here’s what our examination found

Finding a starter or forever home in this region can be a formidable challenge. Rising prices and low inventory are causing the problem, but exacerbating the issue is the baby boomer generation staying put in their homes.

Born between 1946 and 1964, boomers own more than 30 million U.S. homes. But unlike previous generations that frequently opted to sell their residences in later years to downsize or move in with family or an assisted living facility, the generation has shown an increased inclination to age in place.

An analysis of Census data shows that residents aged 65 and older account for 34.6% of owner-occupied households in the Dayton region and 41.2% of them moved into their homes 30 or more years ago. Residents aged 65 and older account for 35% of owner-occupied households in the Springfield area and 46% of Springfield seniors moved into their homes 30 or more years ago.

Dayton-area bowling alley sold for nearly $2 million

A Cleveland-area company has purchased a Huber Heights bowling alley for nearly $2 million, new Montgomery County property records show.

Michael Poelking, president of Marian Lanes Inc., sold the property to Rollhouse Dayton Holdings LLC, a Solon, Ohio entertainment company, the property deed indicates.

The purchase price was $1.95 million. The property at 6170 Brandt Pike included 4.8 acres and a 47,235-square-foot building built in 1976, according to Montgomery County records.

New owner buys former Dayton Mall Sears property for $5M+

The former Dayton Mall Sears store property has a new owner.

FCPT Holdings LLC bought the former store site in two parcels from Seritage SRC Finance for $5.175 million, new Montgomery County property records show. The sale date is given as Wednesday.

Mill Valley, Calif.-based Four Corners Property Trust calls itself “among the nation’s leading owners of restaurant and retail real estate.” The investor looks for triple net lease restaurants and other properties, including auto repair shops, collision repair, convenience stores and medical retail, on sites ranging in value from $1 million to $300 million. (On a triple net lease property, the tenant pays rent plus other expenses, such as taxes and maintenance.)

Documents: Kettering health network played role in purchase, repair of Manchur mansion

Weeks before now-retired Kettering Health CEO Fred Manchur bought a $1 million historic Kettering home, Kettering Medical Center agreed to buy the house pending board approval, according to a purchase agreement signed by then-Chief Financial Officer Russ Wetherell.

The April 1, 2008, agreement to buy the house located behind the hospital campus for $1 million was not signed by seller Catherine Kiley and it is not known if the board of directors discussed or voted on the purchase because a Kettering Health spokeswoman in May said she could provide no information on the matter.

The purchase agreement, as well as Kettering Medical Center Network repair estimates for the home, are included in documents Kiley filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court as part of her 2009 civil lawsuit against Manchur and his wife, Mary Kaye.

Restaurant with cocktails, wine, small plates set for core Centerville site

CENTERVILLE — The building that was formerly home to Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill will soon be a restaurant aiming to offer a new experience on each visit.

Meridien should open by this fall at 28 W. Franklin St. in Centerville, Rhonda and Matt Hiatt of Centerville told this news outlet.

“We will be specializing in cocktails, wine and small plates inspired by different experiences and cuisines from all around the world,” Rhonda Hiatt said. “We have been very fortunate to do a lot of travel around the world and we’ve had some amazing experiences, but at home we don’t have a lot of more upscale cocktail, really nice glass of wine, charcuterie-board plate ... (type of places).”

Former Dayton guard finds new home in West Coast Conference

Former Dayton Flyers guard Mike Sharavjamts announced his commitment to the University of San Francisco on Friday.

Sharavjamts announced his decision to leave the Dayton Flyers and enter his name in the NBA Draft on March 29. He put his name in the transfer portal on May 9. He participated in the G League Elite Camp in Chicago in May and had a number of workouts with NBA teams.

Sharavjamts withdrew from the draft before the deadline for underclassmen and then released a list of five schools he will consider: Indiana; Memphis; Nebraska; Pittsburgh; and San Francisco.

Abby Michaels not guilty in Mason family deaths in I-75 wrong-way crash

A Montgomery County judge passed down a not guilty verdict following the trial of the woman accused of killing three members of a Mason family in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 on St. Patrick’s Day in 2019.

Abby Michaels, 25, of Fairborn, was charged with six counts of murder and three counts of vehicular homicide.

Judge Steven Dankof filed his verdict in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Friday, the day after Michaels’ bench trial finished, citing Michaels’ medical history in his ruling.

GM’s $920M DMAX expansion in Brookville means closure (or new use) of Moraine plant

BROOKVILLE — The General Motors plant in Brookville will become the home of a $920 million investment in Duramax diesel engine production, quadrupling the size of the Campus Boulevard plant — and pointing the original engine plant in Moraine to eventual closure or a new use at an undetermined time, GM leaders said Friday.

“I think the original plant with DMAX has a good, long future with us,” said Mike Trevorrow, vice president, GM North America manufacturing. “We’re going to continue to build the engine there. And then as we start the other (new Brookville) factory up, it’s a good opportunity for them (Moraine DMAX workers) to come and be part of the history of heavy-duty trucks continuing.”

The Brookville plant covers about 250,000 square feet. About 1.1 million square feet will be added to that.

