10-year-old finds passion showing horses at Montgomery County Fair

When asked what piqued her interest in horse showmanship, Rosealy wasted no time owing it to her mom and her aunt. Thanks to them, Rosealy sees herself as a natural.

“I kind of just picked up on it,” Rosealy said.

Rosealy’s mother, Amanda French, agrees.

“She picked up on it naturally,” said Amanda. “She said she wanted to try it and we went to lessons and just used a lesson horse for a while. Once she really got into it and decided it was something she wanted to stick with, we went and got Ditto.”

Ditto, Rosealy’s Camarillo White Horse, has been with the family for more than two years.

Some may remember Rosealy from her appearance at the fair last year during the Jr. Fair Breeding Rabbit Show. It was her first competition and she came in fifth place with her Mini Rex rabbit Cha-Cha.

This year, Rosealy won Class 1 at the horse show, which focused on good grooming and included both juniors (8-13-year-olds) and seniors (14-18-year-olds). She also came in fifth place for Class 7, the championship round for English showmanship that also included both age groups.

Those competing in the show work hard to become the “showman of showmen,” a title granted to one skilled contestant after competing against winners from prior championship rounds.

Although she didn’t win her championship round this year, Rosealy and her family are ready to return to practicing in preparation for next year.

“I just hope that she sticks with it until she graduates as a senior in 4-H and to improve every year,” Amanda says. “Maybe someday she can be the horse showman of showmen.”