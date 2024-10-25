Jury can’t reach verdict on murder charges; Dayton man accused of shooting, killing teen

Jurors began deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Friday following a four-day trial. The jury rendered its verdict around 5:15 p.m., according to Shelli Brock, staff attorney for Judge Mary Wiseman.

The gunshot victim in the case was identified as Larod Allen DeLong by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Dayton police found DeLong lying in the street after responding to a shooting around 6 a.m. April 6 in the 2400 block of Auburn Avenue.

Wood’s doorbell camera during the early morning hours repeatedly alerted him to movement in his driveway. He went outside with a gun and fired more than 40 rounds at two people who reportedly were trying to break into his car, police said.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

At least two rounds hit DeLong, including one that struck DeLong in the back of the head, killing him, as he was running away, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The house across the street was struck by at least one bullet and another bullet hit the garage of a different house, the prosecutor’s office said.

Wood went back inside after the shooting.

Investigators reported finding four firearms during a search of Wood’s house. The one believed to be used in the shooting was found altered in a kitchen cabinet, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. Officers also found a drum-style magazine in a small storage bin in an adjoining room, police said.

Wood is held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.