Jury finds Harrison Twp. man found guilty in 2023 shooting in Trotwood

31 minutes ago
A Harrison Twp. man was convicted in a shooting that took place in Trotwood three years ago.

A jury found Walter W. Lowe, 26, guilty of two counts of felonious assault following a trial in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The charges stemmed from a shooting reported on Feb. 9, 2023, in the 500 block of West Main Street in Trotwood.

Lowe shot another man in the leg with a handgun, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division records.

It’s not clear if a date has been set for Lowe’s sentencing.

