Jury finds Harrison Twp. man found guilty in 2023 shooting in Trotwood

A Harrison Twp. man was convicted in a shooting that took place in Trotwood three years ago.
A jury found Walter W. Lowe, 26, guilty of two counts of felonious assault following a trial in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
The charges stemmed from a shooting reported on Feb. 9, 2023, in the 500 block of West Main Street in Trotwood.
Lowe shot another man in the leg with a handgun, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division records.
It’s not clear if a date has been set for Lowe’s sentencing.
