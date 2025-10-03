Jury finds man guilty in head-on crash that killed Dayton man in Riverside

• A jury found Rustam Suleymanov guilty of one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

What was he accused of?

• Suleymanov is accused of stealing a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder and hitting a 2017 Chevrolet Impala.

• On Aug. 24, 2024, Suleymanov was driving in the 3100 block of Old Troy Pike when he drove left of center and hit the Impala, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

• Suleymanov reportedly was going more than 70 mph at the time of the crash.

• The impact caused the Impala to go off the side of the road and into a patch of trees.

• The driver of the Impala, 53-year-old Michael Lamar Jumper, was pronounced dead at the scene.

• Medics transported Suleymanov to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

• An investigation determined Suleymanov stole the Nissan less than two miles away, minutes before the crash took place, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• Suleymanov never had a valid driver’s license, according to the prosecutor’s office.

What happens next?

• Suleymanov’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.