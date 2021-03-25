JUST IN: Americana Festival announces plans to hold July event this year

CENTERVILLE – Organizers of a Dayton-area festival that traditionally attracts tens of thousands of people are planning to hold it this year after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Americana Festival officials are preparing for the event, traditionally held on Independence Day unless it falls on a Sunday, which happens this year.
“We are excited to announce that the 2021 Americana Festival will be held on Monday, July 5th,” according to Americana website.
Officials cited Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement earlier this month that he will remove coronavirus-related health guidelines once the state reaches 50 cases per 100,000 people, “the recent positive trends in the number of COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out to more the country’s population” among the reasons to begin planning for the 47th festival.
The Americana Festival is centered around Ohio 48 – or South Main Street in Centerville. Among the events are a fireworks display, 5k run, parade and a street fair.
The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival started in 1972 as a sidewalk sale promoted by the city’s downtown businesses.