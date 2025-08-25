JUST IN: Dayton Children’s to operate Kettering Health NICU

Breaking: 1 dead after fatal Fedex truck crash in Montgomery County

By Michael Kurtz – Staff Writer
1 minute ago
Dayton Children’s Hospital will operate and manage the newborn intensive care unit at Kettering Health Main Campus starting this fall, the hospital systems announced today.

The agreement is designed to improve infant mortality rates in the region and provide seamless, integrated care for critically ill newborns at Kettering Health, administrators with the hospitals said in a joint statement.

In 2023, the most recent year for which statistics are available, Montgomery County had an infant mortality rate of 9.8 per 1,000 births. Ohio’s infant mortality rate was 7.1 according to the Ohio Department of Children and Youth annual infant mortality report.

“We see this collaboration as a key step to providing the best possible care and experience for patients during the crucial initial days of a child’s life,” said Adam Maycock, president of Kettering Health Main Campus. “This will not only keep more families together through their comprehensive, whole-person care, but further strengthen how both organizations support health through pregnancy, delivery and the first steps in our community.”

The collaboration will offer opportunities for innovation in the care of babies, the statement said..

“Together we are going to make Dayton the best place to be born and grow up,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital. “Through this teamwork, we give babies the best possible start in life and work to overcome critical health issues that our community faces, such as the high rate of infant mortality.”

