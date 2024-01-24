JUST IN: Kettering OKs city manager pay raise, about $1.5M for variety of projects

Greeson’s percentage increase is the same as council approved last month in a 2024 budget that included raises for all non-union workers, Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner said. It is retroactive to Dec. 23, she said.

Firefighters and captains received 2.5% negotiated increases while pay hikes for other unions will be decided this year, according to the budget.

In October 2022, Kettering council approved a $200,000 a year contract for Greeson when it appointed him to succeed Mark Schwieterman. Schwieterman had announced several months prior he would be resigning at the end of that year.

Greeson’s employment started with the city that December.

Other measures approved by council Tuesday night allow Greeson to contract for the following items, all of which are budgeted:

Danube Court bridge rehabilitation, $708,000. An Ohio Department of Transportation grant will fund $672,000 of the cost, Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said

Repairing and renovating Delco Park’s BMX track, $165,000.

Maintaining, removing and replacing city-owned trees, $150,000.

Polen Farm paver patio repair and replacement, $120,000.

Beavertown Cemetery parks maintenance storage building replacement, $119,000.

Lincoln Park Civic Commons tree, tree grates and concrete removal and replacement, $100,000.

Marshall Road right of way acquisitions from East David Road to Wilmington Pike, $80,000.

Kettering Municipal Court carpet replacement, $60,000.

Adventure Reef Water Park patching and repainting, $40,000.

Council also approved changes to add $74,000 to the Rosewood Arts Centre landscaping project, bringing the total to $208,000, city records show. The Kettering Parks Foundation will fund the added cost, Bergstresser said.

It also passed a measure to contribute $5,000 to the First Four Hoopla ticket program.