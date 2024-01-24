JUST IN: Kettering OKs city manager pay raise, about $1.5M for variety of projects

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Kettering’s city manager has been given a pay raise and approval to move forward on a series of projects estimated at more than $1.54 million.

Kettering City Council Tuesday night approved a 2.25% salary increase for Matt Greeson. It also voted to allow him to seek bids or negotiate contracts for projects ranging from bridge upgrades and road projects to improvements at Delco Park and the Kettering Recreation Complex water park.

Greeson’s percentage increase is the same as council approved last month in a 2024 budget that included raises for all non-union workers, Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner said. It is retroactive to Dec. 23, she said.

Firefighters and captains received 2.5% negotiated increases while pay hikes for other unions will be decided this year, according to the budget.

ExploreUPDATE: Taco John’s first Dayton-area restaurant alters Kettering celebration

In October 2022, Kettering council approved a $200,000 a year contract for Greeson when it appointed him to succeed Mark Schwieterman. Schwieterman had announced several months prior he would be resigning at the end of that year.

Greeson’s employment started with the city that December.

Other measures approved by council Tuesday night allow Greeson to contract for the following items, all of which are budgeted:

  • Danube Court bridge rehabilitation, $708,000. An Ohio Department of Transportation grant will fund $672,000 of the cost, Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said
  • Repairing and renovating Delco Park’s BMX track, $165,000.
ExploreEARLIER: Oakwood plans to sell Ohio 48 land for 1st home to be built in city since 2020
  • Maintaining, removing and replacing city-owned trees, $150,000.
  • Polen Farm paver patio repair and replacement, $120,000.
  • Beavertown Cemetery parks maintenance storage building replacement, $119,000.
  • Lincoln Park Civic Commons tree, tree grates and concrete removal and replacement, $100,000.
  • Marshall Road right of way acquisitions from East David Road to Wilmington Pike, $80,000.
ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering plans ‘extensive’ study of Fraze Pavilion operations
  • Kettering Municipal Court carpet replacement, $60,000.
  • Adventure Reef Water Park patching and repainting, $40,000.

Council also approved changes to add $74,000 to the Rosewood Arts Centre landscaping project, bringing the total to $208,000, city records show. The Kettering Parks Foundation will fund the added cost, Bergstresser said.

It also passed a measure to contribute $5,000 to the First Four Hoopla ticket program.

ExploreEARLIER: 140 apartments planned at vacant Fairborn plaza that housed Kroger, Kmart
In Other News
1
Centerville schools set budget cut plan, partially contingent on tax...
2
$4.6 million in state funds to target teen driver training
3
Veteran jobless rate in US fell to lowest mark in over two decades...
4
More than 30 restaurants participating in Winter Restaurant Week
5
Train derails in Greenville, no leaks reported

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top