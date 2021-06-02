JUST IN: Next round of dates for Dave Chappelle & Friends; Tickets go on sale Friday

More shows have been announced for Dave Chappelle & Friends.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. for 9 p.m. shows on Wednesday, June 9, Thursday, June 10, Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12. Performances will be held at Wirrrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.
Patrons are reminded that this is an 18+ event. Attendees without a valid ID will not be admitted. It is also an outdoor event and masks must be worn at all times onsite and temperatures will be checked upon entry. It is also a cell phone free event. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.
Chappelle’s shows last year were some of the few live shows in the country and attracted top-name performers to the region.
For more information and additional protocols, visit Ticketmaster.com.
In related, news, Chappelle’s still-untitled documentary about his shows last year as well as the Black Lives Matter movement will premiere June 19 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The film is co-produced and directed by Academy Award-winning directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert (“American Factory”) of Yellow Springs.