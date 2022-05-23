JUST IN: Part of Kettering Town & Country demolished

KETTERING — Panera Bread will be growing at Town & Country Shopping Center as part of renovations that include demolishing buildings.
Town & Country co-owner Casto told the Dayton Daily News Monday the demolition will allow for a new Panera drive through.
The work will include tearing down one vacant building, the vacant half of another and the former fire station shopping center operators bought from the city last year, said Senior Asset Manager and Broker Kelly Casto.
By demolishing the vacant half of one building, “Panera is able to grow, therefore … investing greatly in their tenancy and longevity at Town & Country,” she said in an email.
Casto did not address the amount of investment in the project.
Demolition began May 20 and is expected to take 30 to 35 days, weather permitting, Casto said.
Town & Country opened in 1951 before Kettering incorporated, according to the city. The former Station 37 was built in 1959 and was replaced with a new facility at 1300 W. Dorothy Lane in December 2018, records show.
