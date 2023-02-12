JUST IN: Services set for longtime Oakwood school board member, leader

OAKWOOD — A former president of the Oakwood City School District board of education has died.
Longtime board member Paige Bartlett served three terms as head of the panel and two others as its vice president during her more than 20 years on the board. Bartlett died Feb. 3 at age 82.
She played a pivotal role in establishing the Oakwood Schools Foundation in 1989. Bartlett also served on the National School Board Association and the Pathway Academic Board, according to her obituary.
She was also active in the League of Women Voters’ of the Greater Dayton Area, the Dayton Women’s Club and the Moraine Country Club, among other organizations.
A visitation will be held at 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at the First Baptist Church of Dayton, 111 W. Monument Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45402.
A livestream will be available for those unable to attend via First Baptist’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@firstbaptistchurchdaytonoh5830/streams). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.
