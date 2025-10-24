JUST IN: Shearer’s to begin producing chips at its new Moraine location

The building at 4100 Springboro Pike will be the company’s 17th such site. It will bring more than 250 jobs to the area as production starts, with additional positions added as production ramps up in the months that follow, spokeswoman Mandy Bobbs told this news outlet.

Explore Two women running for Moraine mayor spot

The company plans to switch on equipment in November and start its tortilla line Dec. 1, followed by corn chips and potato chips in early 2026, Bobbs said. They’ll be available as single-serve bagged chips and smaller chips found in multi-packs, she said.

A production expansion is expected to occur in fall 2026, Bobbs said. Although the company produces salty snacks, cookies, and crackers across its network, consumers won’t be see a bag with a “Shearer’s” logo on it at any store. “Shearer’s only produces private label and co-manufacturing products, Bobbs said. Asked for which brands the company produces snacks, she said “we are not able to share that information.” Fifteen contractors are carrying out construction at the site, which has so far included installing packaging equipment, installing and processing for the facility’s first production line and installing wastewater treatment and utilities, Bobbs said. Contractors also are working to construct offices, labs, breakrooms and other areas, she said.

Headquartered in Massillon, Shearer’s said it has more than 5,000 associates in its warehouse sites nationwide that produce more than 800 million pounds of snacks each year. It said it buys 20% of all the potatoes grown in the United States. The company participated in several hiring events in the last few months, Bobbs said. It will attend more in 2026 and is planning another hiring event on site or nearby in November with dates to be determined, she said.

“All positions are posted and include a variety of management, hourly, and skilled positions,” Bobbs said.