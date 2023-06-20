Juvenile arrested following reports of armed person on bike in Harrison Twp.

Charges are being reviewed for an armed juvenile arrested by Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies Monday morning in Harrison Twp.

Deputies were dispatched to North Dixie Drive near Fieldstone Drive on a report of a man riding a bicycle with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

When they arrived, they found a juvenile matching the man’s description on a bike. He reportedly tried to run from deputies, but was quickly detained.

The juvenile had a gun in his waistband, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing potential charges.