Juvenile dead after golf cart crash in Darke County

One is dead after a golf cart crash in Darke County Saturday.
Crews responded to reports of a golf cart injury crash at the 500 block of Converse Road around 11:30 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Four juveniles were traveling in a golf cart on the roadway when it veered off the right side and overturned, the sheriff’s office said.
All four occupants were ejected during the crash.
The juvenile initially transported to the hospital died from his injuries.
The other three juveniles were treated at the scene and released to their families.
This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
In Other News
About the Author