Juvenile dead after golf cart crash in Darke County

ajc.com

Local News
By
26 minutes ago
X

One is dead after a golf cart crash in Darke County Saturday.

Crews responded to reports of a golf cart injury crash at the 500 block of Converse Road around 11:30 a.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Four juveniles were traveling in a golf cart on the roadway when it veered off the right side and overturned, the sheriff’s office said.

All four occupants were ejected during the crash.

The juvenile initially transported to the hospital died from his injuries.

The other three juveniles were treated at the scene and released to their families.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

In Other News
1
AlterFest kicks off food, entertainment, fun
2
Court ruling secures RTA bus passes for Dayton students through 2026
3
Dayton man sentenced to at least 39 years in prison for murder of...
4
The ‘official baker’ of the Ohio Renaissance Festival is based in Old...
5
Yellow Springs Smokehouse to close

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.