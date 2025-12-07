Karen Wick, owner of Coco’s Bistro, former Dayton City Commission candidate, has died

Wick, 64, opened Coco’s Bistro with her husband Jim Gagnet in 1996 in Dayton’s Oregon District before moving the restaurant to its current Warren Street location.

The restaurant is named after Wick’s daughter, Coco.

A Dayton Public Schools board member, Wick ran for Dayton City Commission in November, ultimately losing the election to Darius Beckham and Darryl Fairchild.

She previously worked at Reynolds & Reynolds for nearly two decades prior to opening Coco’s.

An obituary for Wick has not yet been published.