Karen Wick, owner of Coco’s Bistro, former Dayton City Commission candidate, has died

Local restaurant owner Karen Wick has died, the Montgomery County coroner confirmed Sunday.

Wick, owner of Coco’s Bistro at 250 Warren St. in Dayton, died Saturday evening after a brief illness, according to a post by Dayton Dining on Facebook.

Wick, 64, opened Coco’s Bistro with her husband Jim Gagnet in 1996 in Dayton’s Oregon District before moving the restaurant to its current Warren Street location.

The restaurant is named after Wick’s daughter, Coco.

A Dayton Public Schools board member, Wick ran for Dayton City Commission in November, ultimately losing the election to Darius Beckham and Darryl Fairchild.

She previously worked at Reynolds & Reynolds for nearly two decades prior to opening Coco’s.

An obituary for Wick has not yet been published.

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.