Kawa Revolving Sushi kicks off soft opening in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Kawa Revolving Sushi officially opened its doors today, July 2, for a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you’ve never been to a Kawa Revolving Sushi restaurant, a conveyor belt carrying plates of sushi rotates around the restaurant.

WCPO in Cincinnati reported that customers can grab the sushi off of the conveyor belt or order via the table’s iPad.

Explore The Century in Dayton launches summer cocktail menu with new general manager at helm

“Guests can expect a variety of fresh nigiri, sashimi and specialty rolls, such as California, spicy tuna and more rotating on the conveyor belt,” WCPO reported. ”Depending on the items, it’s portioned into two or four slice rolls. Each lidded plate that is grabbed off the conveyor belt is priced at $3.25."

The restaurant’s Cincinnati locations are at 3880 Paxton Ave. and 11381 Montgomery Road.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Instagram page (@kawa_revolving_sushi).