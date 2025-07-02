Kawa Revolving Sushi kicks off soft opening in Beavercreek

After operating two restaurants in Cincinnati, Kawa Revolving Sushi has opened its first location in the Dayton region.

The revolving sushi restaurant is located in the former location of Jason’s Deli at 2819 Centre Drive in Beavercreek. It joins Giordano’s Pizza and Le Reve Massage in the strip center at the corner of North Fairfield Road and Crossing Boulevard.

Kawa Revolving Sushi officially opened its doors today, July 2, for a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you’ve never been to a Kawa Revolving Sushi restaurant, a conveyor belt carrying plates of sushi rotates around the restaurant.

WCPO in Cincinnati reported that customers can grab the sushi off of the conveyor belt or order via the table’s iPad.

“Guests can expect a variety of fresh nigiri, sashimi and specialty rolls, such as California, spicy tuna and more rotating on the conveyor belt,” WCPO reported. ”Depending on the items, it’s portioned into two or four slice rolls. Each lidded plate that is grabbed off the conveyor belt is priced at $3.25."

The restaurant’s Cincinnati locations are at 3880 Paxton Ave. and 11381 Montgomery Road.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Instagram page (@kawa_revolving_sushi).

