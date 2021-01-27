X

Keep eye out for suspicious activity: ‘If you see something, say something’

88th Security Forces Squadron | 22 minutes ago
The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Antiterrorism Office wants to remind everyone to stay safe and remain vigilant.

Continue to maintain situational awareness of your surroundings, identify potential threats and alert authorities to any dangerous situations, 88th Security Forces Squadron officials said.

If personnel spot something out of the ordinary, they should reach out to local law enforcement or contact WPAFB’s Base Defense Operations Center.

“As a reminder to everyone, if you see something, be sure to say something,” said Staff Sgt. Nathan Carlos, the 88 SFS antiterrorism force protection NCO.

WPAFB police contacts:

Base Defense Operations Center

937-257-6516 or 937-257-6517

Operation Crime Stop – Anonymous Crime Reporting

937-257-COPS (2677)

Eagle Eyes – Suspicious Activity Reporting

937-257-EYES (3937)

