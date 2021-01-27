Keep eye out for suspicious activity: ‘If you see something, say something’

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Antiterrorism Office wants to remind everyone to stay safe and remain vigilant.
Continue to maintain situational awareness of your surroundings, identify potential threats and alert authorities to any dangerous situations, 88th Security Forces Squadron officials said.
If personnel spot something out of the ordinary, they should reach out to local law enforcement or contact WPAFB’s Base Defense Operations Center.
“As a reminder to everyone, if you see something, be sure to say something,” said Staff Sgt. Nathan Carlos, the 88 SFS antiterrorism force protection NCO.
WPAFB police contacts:
Base Defense Operations Center
937-257-6516 or 937-257-6517
Operation Crime Stop – Anonymous Crime Reporting
937-257-COPS (2677)
Eagle Eyes – Suspicious Activity Reporting
937-257-EYES (3937)