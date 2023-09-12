Kentucky motorcyclist killed in Preble County crash

A Bronston, Kentucky, man died after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV in Preble County Monday night

Roger D. Kinney, 55, was pronounced dead at Kettering Health Preble as a result of his injuries, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 8:33 p.m. Monday at state Route 503 and Lexington Salem Road outside of West Alexandria.

Kinney was driving a 1980 Harley Davidson south

A 2006 Ford Explorer was traveling west on Lexington Salem Road and stopped at a stop sign at the state Route 503 intersection. When the SUV entered the intersection, a 1980 Harley Davidson driven by Kinney collided with the Ford.

The motorcycle did not have a working headlight and Kinney was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.

West Alexandria police, fire and EMS also responded to the crash.