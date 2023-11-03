Kettering councilman’s 37-year tenure ending; Duke founded city leadership program

KETTERING — The longest tenure in Kettering City Council’s history will end this year as Bruce Duke leaves office.

Duke has represented the city’s District 4 — which roughly includes the north central and northwest sections of the city — for 37 years. That’s more than half of the time since Kettering incorporated in the mid-1950s.

Duke and District 3 Councilman Tony Klepacz, who was first elected in 2007, are both term-limited by city charter changes approved by voters last decade.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Tony and Bruce both are vocal supporters of the city for years and they did their homework,” former Kettering Mayor Don Patterson said. “And when we came into meetings, they knew what needed to be done. They knew what needed to be funded. They knew the important things.”

Since joining council in 1986, Duke has seen and had a hand in a bevy of changes. They’ve included the development of the Fraze Pavilion, which is in his district, and the redevelopment of Town & Country Shopping Center, just outside of its southern boundary.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

But he may be best known for the founding of the Kettering Leadership Academy 20 years ago. The nine-month program is designed for attendees to learn “about every major aspect of community life” in Kettering, including public safety, city government, community diversity, history, health care, business and volunteering, according to the city.

The program has more than 200 graduates, records show.

“He founded that. He nurtured that. He grew that,” Patterson said. “He got people into that (who) are now on council, running for council, sitting on committees and taking leadership with the community. And he mentored that. He was unbelievably passionate about that.”

Duke said “a lot of great ideas have come from that program, and it is just thriving.

“You look at any corporate entity in Kettering and there’s someone in their leadership positions who has been through the leadership academy. It’s been a wonderful learning tool for so many of our citizens,” he added.

Duke won five re-elections in this century, and Klepacz had three uncontested bids after his initial win, Montgomery County records show.

Duke faced challengers in the past four elections, winning once by 170 votes, but often by about 400 or more ballots, according to records.

“The term limit ought to be the ballot box,” he said. “And if someone is doing a good job, and they’re representing their people effectively … I have no problem with someone staying in office for a long time. If they’re not doing the job, then they ought to be voted out.”

Duke, 81, said he would not have sought another term this fall even if allowed by charter. He has missed several council meetings this year due to an illness that has restricted his mobility.

“It’s time for me to pass the torch to some people that I’ve had the privilege of working with and even training to some extent,” Duke said.

Bryan Suddith and LaSue Juniel are the candidates to replace Duke, via the Nov. 7 election. Shane Sullivan is running unopposed for Klepacz’s District 3 seat.

“So that’s good. We need new leadership, younger leadership. I think I’ve kept pace with everything that’s been thrown at me this past year … I am proud that I hadn’t let anything slip,” he added.

District 4′s history, Duke said, “goes way back. And these are families and individuals that are so proud of their community.

“And they’re always looking for ways to serve. I will miss their ideas, their enthusiasm,” he added. “For me, District Four has been an absolute gift, getting to know these folks.”

LONGEST TENURES

Those who have served on Kettering City Council the longest include:

•Bruce Duke, 1986-2023.

•Keith Thompson, 1983-2011.

•Don Patterson, 1998-2021.

•Gerald Busch, 1967-89.

•Richard Hartmann, 1977-97.

•Raymond Wasky, 1987-2007.

•Charles Horn, 1963-81.

•Joseph Wanamaker, 2004-21.

•Marilou Smith, 1989-2005.

•Tony Klepacz, 2007-23.

Source: city of Kettering