Kettering Fairmont HS reports whooping cough case

Pertussis starts with a runny or stuffed-up nose, sneezing, a mild cough and possibly a mild fever. Early symptoms can last up to two weeks before coughing, which can be severe, begins. Coughing may make it difficult to breathe, eat drink or sleep, with coughing fits more likely at night that may cause vomiting.

The disease is most serious for babies and young children, Principal Karyn Denslow wrote in a letter to parents and guardians.

“If your student exhibits these symptoms or is not immunized against pertussis, we advise you to consult your physician and explain that your student may have been exposed to pertussis,” she said.

Students are urged to not share drinks or utensils with others.

“As always, frequent handwashing and covering your cough are the most effective means of helping stop the spread of disease,” Denslow said.