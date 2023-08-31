Kettering Health, Crown Equipment named among the nation’s best large employers

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

1 hour ago
Kettering Health Network and an Auglaize County manufacturer have been named to a list of prized big employers.

Crown Equipment, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, is listed as one of “America’s Best Employers by State,” as announced by Forbes magazine in its fifth annual list.

Explore‘You’ve got to live by what you make’: Crown Equipment grows company north of Dayton

Crown is ranked at 72 on the list. Kettering Health Network is also on the list, ranked at No. 138.

“This recognition reflects our employees’ contributions toward building a culture that makes Crown a great place to work and build a career,” Jim Dicke III, Crown president, said in a statement. “Our employees are passionate about innovation and committed to the success of our customers and each other. They work collaboratively every day to foster an environment that helps us continue to attract and retain a workforce committed to producing world-class material handling solutions.”

Crown makes lift trucks and material handling equipment. Those products are in-demand in the world of e-commerce, where almost anything you buy gets moved by a forklift.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to gather some 2.1 million employer recommendations, based on work-related topics such as working conditions, salary and potential for development.

Forbes says the ranking is based on a survey of about 45,000 workers at American companies with 5,000 or more employees. Participants were asked if they would recommend their employers to friends and family (on a scale of 0 to 10), and to cite any other employer they would also recommend.

Crown employs 18,100 people globally, with 23 manufacturing plants in 13 locations worldwide. It also operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries.

Other Buckeye State employers named to the list include Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Sherwin-Williams, Ohio State University, Progressive, Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble and others.

The full list can be seen here.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

