Kettering Health cyberattack latest: Internal health records back online, work continues on MyChart

More than 200 people from the Kettering Health Information Systems team, clinical team members and partners from the software company Epic worked to reach this point, Kettering Health said.

Kettering Health’s clinical staff can now update and access electronic health records, facilitate communication across care teams and coordinate patient care with greater speed and clarity, according to the hospital organization.

Progress continues in bringing Kettering Health’s phone lines back online at its facilities and practices. Work is also continuing on bringing back access to MyChart for patients. MyChart is an online patient portal system created by Epic.

Administrators believe the cyberattack, which happened on May 20, was ransomware, though they did not have direct contact with the perpetrators, whom the hospital believes to be operating outside of the U.S.

These types of cyberattack generally take between 10-20 days to fix, according to industry experts.

A “small subset” of Kettering Health’s data was accessed during this cyberattack by unauthorized users, said Kettering Health CEO Michael Gentry.

“Once our analysis is complete, we will notify individuals that were impacted,” Gentry said.

When Kettering Health detected unauthorized access within its technology infrastructure, the hospital system took action to contain that activity.

“In the following days, our teams and physicians have demonstrated resilience, creativity and a steadfast focus on patient safety,” Gentry said.

For Kettering Health patients with urgent health questions, call 937-600-6879 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

For after hours, Kettering Health Medical Group patients can call MatchMD at 1-866-257-5363.

For medical emergencies, patients are urged to go to the nearest emergency department.

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.