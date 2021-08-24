Kettering Health offering 3rd COVID vaccine shot for immunocompromised

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said the reason for the additional shot is to strengthen the immune response when a person’s reaction to the two-dose vaccine is likely to be insufficient, according to the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners, Inc.

Kettering Health is also offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also available by appointment only.

The vaccines will be administered at 2040 East Dorothy Lane at the former Elder Beerman store in Kettering.

Appointments are available from 3 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Fridays.

To sign up, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or call 1-844-576-3627.

Anyone receiving their second or third dose should bring their vaccine card to the appointment.