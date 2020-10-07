Kettering Health offers free hand surgery to uninsured area residents

People may be eligible if they have no insurance and experience one of the following symptoms:

Numbness or tingling in your hands or fingers

Fingers that get “stuck” or are difficult to move

Painful lumps in your hand or wrist

Dr. H. Brent Bamberger, hand and elbow surgeon, said, “Hand Day is just part of our mission to improve the lives of people in our community. This allows us to give back to those who might not otherwise be able to afford much-needed surgeries.”