Kettering Health offers free hand surgery to uninsured area residents

The Kettering Health Network announced that its Hand Center of Excellence will offer free hand surgery for uninsured patients on Sunday, Oct. 18, in an event called Hand Day Dayton 2020.
People may be eligible if they have no insurance and experience one of the following symptoms:
- Numbness or tingling in your hands or fingers
- Fingers that get “stuck” or are difficult to move
- Painful lumps in your hand or wrist
Dr. H. Brent Bamberger, hand and elbow surgeon, said, “Hand Day is just part of our mission to improve the lives of people in our community. This allows us to give back to those who might not otherwise be able to afford much-needed surgeries.”
To see if you are a candidate for free hand surgery, potential patients are asked to call 937-558-0166, when the Kettering Health Network said you will be scheduled for a one-on-one appointment to evaluate your condition.
Appointments will be on Oct. 11 at either the Cassano Health Center, 165 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton, or the Yankee Medical Center, 7677 Yankee St. in Centerville.
If you are a candidate for surgery, the Kettering Health Network said that your surgery and follow-up care will be provided at no cost.