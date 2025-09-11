Breaking: Kettering Health plans for Fayette County facility

Kettering Health plans for Fayette County facility

Washington Court House Health Center expected to open summer 2026
Kettering Health plans to open new center in Washington Court House next year, according to an announcement Thursday from the health network.

The Kettering Health Washington Court House Health Center will offer primary care, specialty care, on-demand access, on-site X-ray and lab services, and community education and wellness programs.

“Our vision is to make it easier for people in Fayette County and the surrounding area to access the care they need, when they need it,” said Ron Connovich, president of Kettering Health Medical Group.

The center is expected to open in summer 2026.

On Monday, Kettering Health announced that it no longer plans to close Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, opting instead to invest $10 million for renovations and modernization to the facility.

Last year, Kettering Health announced plans to close the Monroe Drive hospital and replace it with a $44 million medical center about 10 miles away.

Under the revised plan, Kettering Health will build a $26 million outpatient health center on Progress Drive across form the YMCA.

Michael Kurtz is a business reporter focused on the health industry and retail for the Dayton Daily News.