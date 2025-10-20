Kettering Health to stop birth deliveries at Soin Medical Center

The OB-GYN office at Soin Medical Center will remain open for outpatient visits. All deliveries and cesarean sections will take place at the other two locations.

Soin Medical Center was the only Greene County location to offer birthing services.

Midwifery services will no be longer be offered at Kettering Health, an email to customers said.

“Our team remains committed to providing the high-quality, compassionate care you have come to expect,” the email reads.

All birthing appointments will be rescheduled, the company email said.