Kettering Holiday at Home festival will return Labor Day weekend

KETTERING – Holiday at Home is scheduled to be held this year, organizers have announced.
The Labor Day weekend festival has been held annually in Kettering for the past six decades, but was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are excited to return after taking a year off due to COVID mandates,” HAH President Carrie Kihn said on the organization’s website.
“In the months to follow, look for safety protocols and media updates for this year’s celebration,” she added.
The two-day festival is estimated to attract more than 100,000 to the city. It includes a parade, a 5K run, auto and arts and craft shows, and entertainment and children’s activities, with many events taking place at the Lincoln Park Civic Commons and the Kettering Government Center.
Past business sponsors have included Kettering Medical Center, Town & Country Shopping Center, Dayton Power & Light, Speedway, Cassano’s, Day Air Credit Union and Dorothy Lane Market.