BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Dayton, Kroger, others reach settlement with AES Ohio on electric rates plan
X

Kettering lane closures expected to slow traffic on part of Wilmington Avenue

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Local News
By , Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

A section of Wilmington Pike in Kettering that includes a busy intersection is expected to have lane closures starting next month as part of a $1.26 million road resurfacing.

About a one-mile stretch of Wilmington from Beaverton Drive to the south end of the East Stroop Road intersection will be resurfaced, Kettering project engineer Chad Ingle said.

The work, which should start in mid-May and end in mid-September, will include concrete repairs in an area that averages about 20,000 vehicles a day, he said.

Drivers can expect at least one lane open in each direction at all times, Kettering officials said. But the city will seek to minimize traffic congestion by scheduling much of the work during non-peak hours, Ingle added.

ExplorePOPULAR: Joe’s Pizzeria a decades-long tradition for owners, customers in Dayton, Riverside

“Expect some moderate delays due to the lane closures. The area of Stroop and Wilmington … when they’re working in that area, just the amount of reduced lanes causes some backup both” roads, he said.

“When you reduce lanes going in any direction, you tend to cause problems in the other directions,” Ingle added.

Federal funds administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation will cover 69% of the costs with the city paying for the remainder, he said.

Barrett Paving Materials Inc. has been awarded the contract after its submission of about $1.26 million was the lowest of two bids, slightly higher than the city’s estimate of $1.2 million, Kettering records show. John R. Jurgensen bid about $1.54 million.

ExploreEARLIER: Police find hidden postal service mailbox key in traffic stop

About $1.66 million was included for the project in this year’s budget that city council approved in December.

The work is part of an estimated $8.24 million set aside for 2023 city road projects, according to the budget.

Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said the city was slightly under budget on road projects bid through late March. In 2022, bids came in significantly higher overall.

“So, we’re actually sitting in pretty good shape,” he said.

ExploreEARLIER: IRS, local tax pros say changes may signal smaller refunds this year

In Other News
1
24 places where you can eat and drink at The Greene
2
Baseball’s history in Dayton: From the ‘Gem Citys’ of 1884 to the...
3
NEW DETAILS: Dayton, Kroger, others reach settlement with AES Ohio on...
4
Fairborn schools bond issue seeks to restore projects cut for new high...
5
City of Dayton to consider $2M forgivable loan, tax abatement deal for...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top