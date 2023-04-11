Kettering lane closures expected to slow traffic on part of Wilmington Avenue

A section of Wilmington Pike in Kettering that includes a busy intersection is expected to have lane closures starting next month as part of a $1.26 million road resurfacing.
About a one-mile stretch of Wilmington from Beaverton Drive to the south end of the East Stroop Road intersection will be resurfaced, Kettering project engineer Chad Ingle said.
The work, which should start in mid-May and end in mid-September, will include concrete repairs in an area that averages about 20,000 vehicles a day, he said.
Drivers can expect at least one lane open in each direction at all times, Kettering officials said. But the city will seek to minimize traffic congestion by scheduling much of the work during non-peak hours, Ingle added.
“Expect some moderate delays due to the lane closures. The area of Stroop and Wilmington … when they’re working in that area, just the amount of reduced lanes causes some backup both” roads, he said.
“When you reduce lanes going in any direction, you tend to cause problems in the other directions,” Ingle added.
Federal funds administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation will cover 69% of the costs with the city paying for the remainder, he said.
Barrett Paving Materials Inc. has been awarded the contract after its submission of about $1.26 million was the lowest of two bids, slightly higher than the city’s estimate of $1.2 million, Kettering records show. John R. Jurgensen bid about $1.54 million.
About $1.66 million was included for the project in this year’s budget that city council approved in December.
The work is part of an estimated $8.24 million set aside for 2023 city road projects, according to the budget.
Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said the city was slightly under budget on road projects bid through late March. In 2022, bids came in significantly higher overall.
“So, we’re actually sitting in pretty good shape,” he said.
