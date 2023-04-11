Kettering lane closures expected to slow traffic on part of Wilmington Avenue

“When you reduce lanes going in any direction, you tend to cause problems in the other directions,” Ingle added.

Federal funds administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation will cover 69% of the costs with the city paying for the remainder, he said.

Barrett Paving Materials Inc. has been awarded the contract after its submission of about $1.26 million was the lowest of two bids, slightly higher than the city’s estimate of $1.2 million, Kettering records show. John R. Jurgensen bid about $1.54 million.

About $1.66 million was included for the project in this year’s budget that city council approved in December.

The work is part of an estimated $8.24 million set aside for 2023 city road projects, according to the budget.

Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said the city was slightly under budget on road projects bid through late March. In 2022, bids came in significantly higher overall.

“So, we’re actually sitting in pretty good shape,” he said.