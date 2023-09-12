Kettering lane closures nearing end on Wilmington, traffic impact starts on Woodman

KETTERING — Work is wrapping up on the resurfacing of one main Kettering road while crews are starting on another city thoroughfare.

Wilmington Pike lanes are now mostly open, but on a section of Woodman Drive — where work is set to start Wednesday — drivers can expect lane closings, according to the city.

The $1.26 million Wilmington project that started in July included daily lane closures in a one-mile stretch from Beaverton Drive to the south end of the East Stroop Road intersection.

It will still have sporadic lane shutdowns to even the asphalt with manholes, Kettering project engineer Chad Ingle said.

“Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area of adjustment,” he said, noting that the manhole work “will have very minor impact” on traffic.

“Most people probably think the road is done as of today,” Ingle said.

With about 20 manholes in the construction area, it may take a few weeks, but lane shutdowns “wouldn’t be the same area day after day,” he added.

Weather permitting, all work is targeted for completion in early October, he added.

Federal funds administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation covered 69% of the costs with the city paying for the remainder, officials have said.

The Woodman project is “almost exactly a duplicate” of the Wilmington scope of work, Ingle said.

That project will include Wilmington to just past Stocker Drive, about 0.85 miles, project engineer Mike Zink said in an email.

“There will be lane closures … however, two-way traffic (one lane each direction), access to side streets, and driveways will be maintained at all times,” Zink said.

Milling is expected to take about two days and paving is targeted for completion by the end of the next week, weather permitting, he said.

The estimated completion date for the project is Oct. 15, Zink said.

John R. Jurgensen was awarded the contract for the project, which is expected to cost about $885,000, Kettering records show. Barrett Paving Materials Inc., the only other submission, had a bid of about $888,000.

The city’s estimate for the work was $770,000, according to city records.

