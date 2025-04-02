Kettering launches Blue Envelope Program to aid drivers with autism

This initiative aims to provide officers with immediate information about autism; to act as a visual cue to help officers adjust their communication style and help reduce anxiety for the driver; and to encourage preparedness for individuals with autism and their families.

Inside the blue envelope, drivers with autism can store essential documents, including driver’s license, vehicle registration, insurance card and emergency contact information, said Kettering officer Edward Drayton, Fairmont High School school resource officer and head of the Kettering Safe Senior Program, a voluntary program that identifies seniors and other residents with dementia, potentially incapacitating medical conditions or those with developmental disorders.

“For the officer, in case it’s not a city of Kettering police officer that stops this person, it would give them information about what this blue envelope is all about. It will tell them to slow down their communication, how to deal with somebody that might be autistic …to just be patient with them," Drayton said.

“I thought it would be a great supplement with our program that we call KSSP, which stands for Kettering Safe Senior Program, which would identify people with autism, Alzheimer’s and dementia,” he said.

Police in Centerville and Vandalia are among area departments already using the program.

Beginning Thursday, community members can pick up the free blue envelopes at two locations: the Kettering Police Department lobby and the Kettering Government Center front desk, both at 3600 Shroyer Road.