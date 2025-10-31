Breaking: Judges order Trump administration to use emergency reserves for SNAP payments during the shutdown

Kettering man indicted on dozens of child porn charges

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
A 56-year-old man is facing dozens of child pornography charges after Kettering police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

What was he indicted for?

Indictment: A grand jury indicted Gary P. Carter on 37 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Gary Cater. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

What was he accused of?

Search warrant: Kettering police served a search warrant at a home in the 3000 block of Glengarry Drive on Oct. 23.

Detectives seized electronics, flash drives, memory cards and other devices, according to police.

The warrant was related to a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Bond made: Carter posted bond and put on the electronic home detention at another residence, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Carter must stay 500 yards away from schools.

What happens next?

Court hearing: Carter is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 13.

