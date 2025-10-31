Kettering man indicted on dozens of child porn charges

A 56-year-old man is facing dozens of child pornography charges after Kettering police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
What was he indicted for?
• Indictment: A grand jury indicted Gary P. Carter on 37 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
What was he accused of?
• Search warrant: Kettering police served a search warrant at a home in the 3000 block of Glengarry Drive on Oct. 23.
Detectives seized electronics, flash drives, memory cards and other devices, according to police.
The warrant was related to a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
• Bond made: Carter posted bond and put on the electronic home detention at another residence, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.
Carter must stay 500 yards away from schools.
What happens next?
• Court hearing: Carter is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 13.
