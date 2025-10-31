Kettering man indicted on dozens of child porn charges

• Indictment: A grand jury indicted Gary P. Carter on 37 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Search warrant: Kettering police served a search warrant at a home in the 3000 block of Glengarry Drive on Oct. 23.

Detectives seized electronics, flash drives, memory cards and other devices, according to police.

The warrant was related to a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

• Bond made: Carter posted bond and put on the electronic home detention at another residence, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Carter must stay 500 yards away from schools.

What happens next?

• Court hearing: Carter is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 13.