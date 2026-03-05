Kettering man sentenced to up 9 years in child porn investigation

Once released, Carter will be on community control for a maximum of five years. He was also designated a Tier II sex offender and must register his address every 180 for 25 years.

Carter was convicted of six counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Twenty-three counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.

The prosecution sought a sentence of 25 years. In a sentencing memo filed by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Whitney Crim, wrote law enforcement found more than 10,000 images of child sexual abuse material and 20 sexually explicit videos of pre-pubescent children on Carter’s iPad.

Some of the videos reportedly featured children as young as 3 and 4 years old.

The defense requested five years of community control. Attorney Craig Teepen wrote this was Carter has shown genuine remorse by getting rehabilitative treatment.

The defense noted Carter is the primary caregiver of his 89-year-old mother, who relies on him for help with her daily needs.

In October, Kettering police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force leading to detectives serving a search warrant at Carter’s Glengarry Drive home.

Investigators seized electronics, flash drives, memory cards and other devices, according to Kettering police.