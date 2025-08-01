Kettering mayor Lehner to end nearly three decades of elected office

Lehner was elected mayor in November 2021, returning to the Kettering City Council where she was an at-large councilwoman from 1998 to 2008. She served for 12 years in Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate, where she led the education committee.

As a state senator, the Republican in 2015 unveiled a bipartisan bill to overhaul Ohio’s charter school system to bring more oversight. She also co-sponsored a bill requiring schools to notify parents within two hours if a child doesn’t show up for school, according to Dayton Daily News archives.

There are still a lot of issues and needs in the greater community, including those affecting children and the poor, she said.

“I don’t think any of us can afford to walk away from some of these public issues, and I don’t intend to. I just won’t do it as mayor, but I will serve as called and where I think I can make a difference,” Lehner said.