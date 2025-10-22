Kettering middle school student hit by vehicle in crosswalk

A statement sent to Orchard Park Elementary families stated a middle school student was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in a crosswalk at the intersection of Colonial Avenue and Dorothy Lane.

The student was riding with their dad, and neither were injured, according to Kettering police. No one was cited.

Officer Cynthia James reminded bicyclists and people on scooters to walk bikes and scooters while crossing the street.

People who ride scooters or bikes are not protected as pedestrians, even in crosswalks, and legally are treated as another vehicle, she said.

Kettering parents shared safety concerns during a Kettering City Council meeting earlier this month.

“I should not have to worry as a parent (my children are) not going to make it to school, that they’re not going to make it home,” said Ashlynn Witt.

She suggested increasing police presence, improving crosswalk paint and raising crosswalks as way to increase safety.

Police Chief Chip Protsman said student safety is a priority and that the police department will work with the engineering department to see what measures can be taken.

At least two other Kettering students have been hit by vehicles since Sept. 16.

Around 8:46 a.m. on Oct. 14 a 12-year-old Kettering Middle School student was riding a motorized scooter in the crosswalk on Glengarry Drive when they were hit by a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, according to a Kettering Police Department crash report.

The boy was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus to be evaluated.

On Sept. 16, a woman on a bike and a 17-year-old girl were hit by vehicles in two separate incidents at the Shroyer Road and Isaac Prugh Way.

Around 1:19 p.m., a 2021 GMC Terrain failed to yield to the teen as she walked across the designated crosswalk, according to the crash report.

Medics transported the teen to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The bicyclist, a 62-year-old woman, was hit by a 2006 Lexus after it stopped at a stop sign.

She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the report. She was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.