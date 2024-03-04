Kettering, MVCTC students have technology projects reviewed by NASA

HUNCH (High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware) is a national project-based learning program that gives high school students a chance to participate in the design and fabrication of real-world products for use by NASA.

Monday’s event at Trent Arena was the “critical design review” stage. NASA-designated representatives reviewed production work by 19 teams from Fairmont CTC and MVCTC in categories including engineering design & prototype, biomedical, and cyber security.

In three of the past four school years, HUNCH projects by Fairmont students have been accepted for further review and development by NASA. Those were “Lunar Stakes,” by Austin Dues and Andrew Suddith; “Lunar Dust Baffles,” by Maddie Reents and Savannah Gross; and “Lunar Scooter Wheel,” by Andrew Wright.