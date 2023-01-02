dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering police, fire respond to house on Stroop Road

1 hour ago

Kettering police and fire are outside of a house in the 900 block of Stroop Road.

The road is closed to the east of Ackerman Boulevard, and traffic is backed up in the area.

Five fire trucks and half a dozen police cruisers responded to the scene, and there appears to be fire damage to the garage of the home.

We have reached out to Kettering dispatchers for more, and will update this story with any additional information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

