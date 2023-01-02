Kettering police, fire respond to house on Stroop Road

Kettering police and fire are outside of a house in the 900 block of Stroop Road.
The road is closed to the east of Ackerman Boulevard, and traffic is backed up in the area.
Five fire trucks and half a dozen police cruisers responded to the scene, and there appears to be fire damage to the garage of the home.
We have reached out to Kettering dispatchers for more, and will update this story with any additional information.
