Kettering restaurant temporarily closed as owners open second location

Troni’s Italian Restaurant at 1314 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering is temporarily closed until Sept. 20 as the owners open a second location. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Updated 1 hour ago
Troni’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering is temporarily closed until Sept. 20 as the owners are in the midst of opening a second location.

“We are opening our new location and the staff is at the new location assisting in the new operation,” a sign posted at the restaurant stated.

The Troni family has operated Troni’s Italian Restaurant at 1314 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering for more than 20 years.

Nick Troni is opening Troni’s Italian Bistro on Friday, Aug. 22 at 3855 Lower Market St. in Turtlecreek Twp. near Lebanon.

The 2,410-square-foot restaurant is within Union Village, a new development with dozens of single family homes and townhomes.

“We are thrilled to open for business at Union Village and showcase our signature Italian dishes including our lasagna, lobster ravioli and Florentine pizza, to name a few,” Troni said.

Entrees on the menu include:

  • Troni’s Trio (chicken parmigiana, meat lasagna and fettuccine alfredo) $25
  • Pollo Alla Parmigiana (breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella, served over pasta) $23
  • Chicken and Shrimp Cremora (chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, garlic and alfredo sauce served over spaghetti pasta) $26

In addition to Italian fare, Troni’s Italian Bistro will have a full bar.

Troni’s Italian Bistro will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

As part of Music on Market Street, a free concert series for residents and visitors, the Cryin’ Out Loud band will play 7-9 p.m. Friday just outside the restaurant at Union Village Square.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

