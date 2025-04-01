Kettering salon and spa to close

The salon at 1835 E. Stroop Road in Pointe Plaza is next to Super Subby’s and near the Meijer North Drive intersection. Services include waxing, manicures, pedicures, cuts, styling and coloring, and the salon will be accepting clients through April 26, its last day in business.

Laveck and her husband, Jason, have moved to Yellow Springs and will be working as independents at In Salon, 120 Dayton St., in the village.

“We would like to simplify our lives and only work from there,” she said, by focusing on her hair styling career and education.

The 1,600 square-foot space is newly renovated and set up for another salon to acquire. Those interested can call 937-813-4835 or email 937salonandspa@gmail.com.

“Thank you all again to our incredible guests that have walked through our doors in the last six years,” Laveck said. “We have absolutely loved serving our Dayton community.”