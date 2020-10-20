Kettering school board appoints University of Dayton grad as new member

KETTERING — A new member has joined the Kettering City School District Board of Education.
The board Tuesday night voted 4-0 to approve Mark J. Martin to fill the vacancy created Oct. 1, when longtime board member Julie Gilmore’s resignation took effect.
Martin, 43, is a graduate of the University of Dayton and an executive director with Community Tissue Services in Kettering, where he has lived for 20 years.
“I think we hit a grand slam home run here,” Board of Education President Jim Ambrose said of Martin’s appointment.
Martin, who was sworn in after the vote, was the only of the 20-plus candidates to meet with the board three times, district Treasurer Dan Schall said.
Three others — Diane Farrell, state Sen. Peggy Lehner and Chrissie Richards — also were called back by the board for a second interview after it met with all applicants, Schall said.
Martin has been with the tissue center for 14 years, having worked as an executive director since 2016 after serving as a coordinator and supervisor, records show.
Martin said he has volunteered for nearly two decades as a mentor or coach. At Fairmont High School, he has served on the football coaching staff.
He and his wife, Jennifer, have raised two sons, both Fairmont graduates.