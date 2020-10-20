Kettering school board appoints University of Dayton grad as new member

Three others — Diane Farrell, state Sen. Peggy Lehner and Chrissie Richards — also were called back by the board for a second interview after it met with all applicants, Schall said.

Martin has been with the tissue center for 14 years, having worked as an executive director since 2016 after serving as a coordinator and supervisor, records show.

Martin said he has volunteered for nearly two decades as a mentor or coach. At Fairmont High School, he has served on the football coaching staff.

He and his wife, Jennifer, have raised two sons, both Fairmont graduates.