Kettering schools to revisit mask issue amid COVID cases, quarantines

It is optional for students and staff to wear masks, but during the first seven days of classes there already have been COVID-19 cases and required quarantines for students and staff members, Superintendent Scott Inskeep said in a Friday letter to parents and staff.

The coronavirus cases and “extremely strong recommendations” last week from Gov. Mike Dewine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff to mandate masks in schools prompted Inskeep to reflect on the district’s policy, he said.