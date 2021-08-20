dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering schools to revisit mask issue amid COVID cases, quarantines

The Kettering City School District said it plans not require face coverings for the coming school year. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
The Kettering City School District said it plans not require face coverings for the coming school year. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
14 minutes ago
Masks optional for students, staff in district.

Kettering City Schools’ top official announced that he will revisit the district’s stance on masks and will make a recommendation Tuesday during the Board of Education meeting.

It is optional for students and staff to wear masks, but during the first seven days of classes there already have been COVID-19 cases and required quarantines for students and staff members, Superintendent Scott Inskeep said in a Friday letter to parents and staff.

The coronavirus cases and “extremely strong recommendations” last week from Gov. Mike Dewine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff to mandate masks in schools prompted Inskeep to reflect on the district’s policy, he said.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is and always will be my top priority,” Inskeep said. “Similarly, our ultimate goal continues to be keeping students in school, five days a week for the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year. It is my intention to focus on these to factors as I consider a recommendation to the Board of Education regarding the masking of students in our schools.”

After a debate on the issue last month, the school board decided to make masks optional for all students and staff in the district.

Inskeep said previously that school officials recognized the decision could change.

The first day of school was Aug. 12 for first through 10th grades. Classes did not start until Aug. 13 for seniors and juniors; Aug. 16 for preschoolers; and Aug. 18 for kindergartners.

