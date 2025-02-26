Kettering state of the city address: ‘Progress illuminates every quarter’

“We continue investing in infrastructure, supporting businesses, enhancing parks and recreational facilities and ensuring everyone’s safety and wellbeing,” Lehner said. “Through careful financial management and strategic planning we’re building an inclusive, sustainable future for all.”

City Manager Matt Greeson said the city’s finance department for the 42nd consecutive year earned a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting, the distinguished budget presentation award for the 39th consecutive year and the Ohio Auditor of State Award, with distinction, for its 2023 audit.

The city also implemented an upgraded electronic filing module for city income tax returns.

“This new system available in early 2025 exemplifies how we continue to ignite progress through technology that directly benefits our community,” he said.

The Kettering Recreation Complex now has the city’s first universal changing table, thanks to funding from the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The specialized equipment provides a safe, dignified space for adults with disabilities or complex medical needs.

“From financial stewardship to technological advancements and enhanced accessibility, progress illuminates every quarter of our city,” Greeson said.

Police Chief Chip Protsman said the department’s commitment to community engagement remains strong through programs such as National Night Out, Citizens Police Academy and Shop with a Cop.

“We were thrilled to welcome the newest member of our K-9 team, Blue. We hired nine patrol officers and one dispatcher to ensure we uphold the highest standards of police safety,” Protsman said.

This coming year, the chief said the department will enhance officer training on deescalation and mental health response and will leverage new technology to prevent crime and maintain the community’s trust.

“These initiatives will help maintain Kettering’s status as one of the region’s safest communities,” Protsman said.

Fire Chief Mitch Robbins said the department received the American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold, Target Heart Attack award, hired six firefighter-paramedics and celebrated on member named the 2023 EMS provider of the year for the Greater Montgomery County Fire Chiefs Association.

The department added a new pumper engine and cardiac monitors, and this year will add two medic vehicles, chest compression systems plus mobile data terminals across the fleet.

“These investments ensure we provide the highest quality emergency medical care to our residents,” Robbins said.

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Bill Tschirhart lauded the opening of a new park, and renovations of a park and the Rosewood Art Center.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The opening in June of the Gentile Nature Park — named for a World War II flying ace — at 915 Peach Orchard Road marked a historic moment for the community, he said.

“This $2.48 million investment transformed 19 acres that was once owned by the federal government in part of the former defense electronics supply center into a vibrant space featuring dual 100-foot ziplines, nature-themed playgrounds and significant environmental enhancements, including 250 new trees and thousands of native plants,” he said.

The Latham Garden Centre was renovated, thanks to a donation by the Latham family. It has a new shelter with an outdoor fireplace, walking paths and other amenities.

“The newly renovated Rosewood Art Center has quickly become a cherished cultural treasure. It’s state of the art facilities and diverse programming bring people together, offering creativity in a sense of connection that extends throughout Kettering and the surrounding areas,” Tschirhart said.

In 2024, the city completed several significant infrastructure projects, including the East David Road improvements, Far Hills to Ackerman with a total investment of $1.5 million supported by state and federal grants. Also, the West Avenue pedestrian bridge installation improved access to Gentile Nature Park, while a new bike path in the Miam Valley Research Park enhances connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians.

Last year, the city welcomed 132 new volunteers, resulting in a 59% increase in volunteer hours compared to 2023, said Volunteer Administrator Lindsey Curry.

In 2024, the city welcomed 132 new volunteers, resulting in a 59% increase in volunteer hours compared to 2023, said volunteer coordinator.

“These dedicated individuals who support everything from youth sports to senior services truly embody our city’s reputation as the city of volunteers,” she said.

Lehner, who closed the presentation, said the city remains committed to making Kettering an exceptional and welcoming place where every resident belongs.